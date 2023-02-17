Briefly colder as we dry off today

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - With new snow on the ground, cold conditions takeover ahead of a quick warm up this weekend.
Mostly sunny skies return with temperatures in the mid 20s this afternoon and wind chills in the upper teens. Actual temps fall to the teens tonight with wind chills in the single digits as a bit of a breeze continues.
Sunshine sticks around this weekend with a dry set up in place, but temps climb quickly as winds shift from the southwest getting to the upper 30s to low 40s. Low to mid 40s on the way Sunday with increasing clouds later in the day.
A few flurries are possible Sunday night with a light snow chance Monday for President's Day and on Tuesday before another storm system moves in for our midweek bringing us a possible wintry mix to snow.