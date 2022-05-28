'Bring Me Home' wine raises money for Ben Jackson Foundation

NEW GLARUS -- This Memorial Day Weekend, a New Glarus based organization that raises money to buy servicemen and women tickets home held a fundraiser to support their efforts.
Larry and Jen Jackson started the Ben Jackson Foundation after their son Ben was killed while stationed overseas. Since its inception, it has brought almost 300 service members home.
"A lot of people don't recognize that the military does not send you home to visit. They send you where they need you to go," Jen Jackson, mom said. "We have people that haven't been home in two, three, maybe four years."
Saturday's fundraiser was held at Bailey's Run Vineyard and Winery in New Glarus. There, the Vineyard and Winery made a special bottle of wine in honor of Ben called 'Bring Me Home' for the second year in a row.
"Bailey's bottles 600 a year and then from that, they donate $10 a bottle to the foundation," Larry Jackson, dad said.
Money raised will help cover $500 in travel expenses for service members stationed in the U.S. and $1000 in travel expenses for service members stationed overseas.
"Memorial Day is a great time to celebrate life and also recognize the people who did sacrifice for our freedom," Jen Jackson said.
Anyone who would like to donate to the Ben Jackson Foundation can do so here.