Bring the best turkey to Thanksgiving with these tips

(WKOW) — There are several steps to ensure you bring the best turkey to the table, and it starts at the grocery store, according to the experts at Butterball.
Plan the weight of the turkey you purchase around the number of people at the table. Butterball recommends two pounds per adult and one pound per child. For a precise decision, use a portion calculator.
If you buy a frozen turkey, keep in mind thawing takes time. Thawing in a fridge is ideal but takes several days, thawing in water will take between 6-12 hours usually. When thawing in water, change cold water every 30 minutes. Note there are types of bird that should not be thawed, such as frozen stuffed whole turkeys or ready-to-roasts.
When it comes to preparing the turkey, there's a number of options to choose from — marinating, injecting, brining and stuffing.
The same comes for cooking. Most are familiar with frying, roasting and smoking — but there are several other options. Adventurous cooks can learn how to air fry, spatchcock or grill their birds, to name a few options.
Though deciding how to prepare and cook your bird can be overwhelming, Butterball's how-to's explain the difference between the options so you can decide the best method for your dinner.
There is only one way to be sure of a turkey's doneness: the temperature. It should be 180° F in the thigh, 170° F in the breast and 165° F in the stuffing.
Let the bird rest before carving and carve slow. Click here for more carving tips.
How to Reach an Expert
Whether you're a new host or a seasoned veteran in preparing Thanksgiving dinner, there's experts available in case something goes wrong.
Butterball has the answers to any turkey questions you ever could have. Not only that, but they also have a variety of recipes and a "Turkey Talk-Line."
The talk line provides answers to all types of turkey questions until December 24. Butterball has your back on topics like how to pick a turkey, how to thaw the bird and all kinds of cooking questions.
The line is open to call or text from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. on the three days before the holiday and open from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day itself.
To reach a Butterball expert, call 800-288-8372 or text 844-877-3456.