Bringing light to the dark times of war in Lake Delton

LAKE DELTON (WKOW) -- Rallies in support of Ukraine continue across the country, and Sunday, one local community helped out.
Kelsey Bilyk said she not only wanted to protest the war in Ukraine, she's raising money because of her deep connections.
"My husband was born and raised in Ukraine and since then I've had three Ukrainian babies. I have a lot of friends and family in Ukraine, and our community is full of Ukrainians," said Bilyk.
Supporters here say their message is simple - stand together and bring light to dark times.
"The whole invasion of Ukraine is not just the invasion on Ukraine. It's an invasion on a whole humanity," said Anastasia Strampe.
She's from Ukraine and after seeing the heartbreaking images of war, Strampe knew she had to help.
"I'm from the southern part of Ukraine, Kherson. Right now, Kherson is being bombed. It's really devastating to watch my friends and family," said Strampe.
Strampe is not alone. Many in Lake Delton feel her pain.
"Our community has been home to thousands of Ukrainians and Eastern Europeans over the years. So now it's time for our local businesses and our communities to show our love and support back, help protect their homeland and show them that we care," said Bilyk.
"This event is me trying to help my people in the Ukraine community, spread the word," said Strampe.
Strampe said this war makes for difficult times but finds strength in sending support.
"It feels really amazing to have this community come together. I just want to tell everybody, you know, stand with Ukraine, and please pray," said Strampe.
Organizers said their bake sale raised $4850 in two hours. This money will provide monetary and humanitarian aid to eastern Ukraine.