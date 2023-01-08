Brodhead family featured on America's Funniest Home Videos

BRODHEAD (WKOW) -- A Brodhead family made an unforgettable appearance on America's Funniest Home Videos Sunday night.
The clip that captured the nation's laughter shows a toddler covered in black marker as his dad asks him what he's done.
The dad moves his camera around the room, where viewers can see the child colored on his mother's wallet, his toys, the wall and funniest of all--his younger sibling.
The family took home $20,000 and will now move to the next round in February, where they will have a shot at winning $100,000.