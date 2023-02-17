Brodhead family returns to America's Funniest Home Videos for a chance to win $100K

BRODHEAD (WKOW) -- You may remember when a Brodhead family took home $20,000 in America's Funniest Home Videos last month. Now, they have a chance at winning $100,000 in the show's next round.
The clip that captured the nation's laughter shows a toddler covered in black marker as his dad asks him what he's done.
The dad moves his camera around the room, where viewers can see the child colored on his mother's wallet, his toys, the wall and funniest of all -- his younger sibling.
You can tune into AFV Sunday at 6 p.m. on ABC to see if they win big.