Brodhead man killed in Rock Co. crash identified

ROCK COUNTY, Wis. (WKOW) -- Rock County officials have identified a 54-year-old Brodhead man who died in a crash Friday night.
According to a release from Rock County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Allen Peters, the man was driving eastbound on W. Avon North Townline Road in Avon around 6 p.m. Peters said the man drove into a ditch, overturned multiple times, and was ejected from the vehicle.
The Rock County Medical Examiner identifies the man as Richie Swartwout.
He was pronounced dead at a local hospital, dying from injuries he sustained in the crash. Additional testing is underway.
The crash is under investigation.