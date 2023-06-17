Brodhead man killed in Rock Co. crash

ROCK COUNTY, Wis. (WKOW) -- A 54-year-old Brodhead man was killed in a crash in the Town of Avon on Friday night, according to a news release from Rock County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Allen Peters.
According to the release, the man was driving eastbound on W Avon North Townline Rd. around 6:00 p.m. That's when Peters said he drove into a ditch, overturned multiple times, and was ejected from the vehicle.
The man was brought to the hospital where he died. His name will be released by the Rock County Medical Examiner's Office at a later date.
The crash is under investigation.