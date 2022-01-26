Brodhead man sentenced to lifetime commitment in connection to grandmother's death

ROCK COUNTY (WKOW) — A Rock County judge has ordered a Brodhead man to a lifetime commitment after being found guilty but not guilty due to mental disease for first-degree intentional homicide.
Jamie Beggs, 37, appeared in court virtually on Wednesday where he was sentenced. Although ordered to a lifetime in a mental health facility, court records show Beggs is eligible for extended supervision after 25 years.
Beggs was charged with homicide for the strangulation of his grandmother, which he said he did in an attempt to save her soul. A doctor found Beggs suffers from schizophrenia and bipolar disorder, therefore lacking the capacity to understand his crime.