 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT
TONIGHT TO 6 PM CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Wet, heavy snow. A period of freezing rain is expected
for portions of southwest Wisconsin ahead of snow moving into
the area. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches and ice
accumulations of a light glaze.

* WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 6 PM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions will impact the Friday morning commute and could
impact the evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Freezing drizzle is possible after snow
comes to an end Friday afternoon and evening, and potentially
into Saturday morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Brodhead police arrest man who pointed gun at bar patron

  • Updated
  • 0
Arrest

BRODHEAD (WKOW) -- The Brodhead Police Department arrested a man who pointed a gun at another man in a bar early Sunday morning.

Chief Chris Hughes said officers responded to a reported disturbance between two men in a bar on the 1100 block of 1st Center Avenue around 1:45 a.m.

Witnesses told police during one man pointed a handgun at the other during the disturbance. He then left the bar.

The department's investigation learned the man with the gun had given it to another person after leaving and were able to recover the firearm in the City of Beloit.

Hughes reported Clayton Schultz, 22, of Beloit, was arrested Wednesday and booked in the Green County Sheriff’s Jail on charges of second-degree recklessly endangering safety, carrying a concealed weapon without a permit and disorderly conduct.

According to Hughes, the cause of the disturbance was not known, but he said alcohol was a contributing factor.

No one was injured in the incident.

Tags

Recommended for you