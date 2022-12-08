Brodhead police arrest man who pointed gun at bar patron

BRODHEAD (WKOW) -- The Brodhead Police Department arrested a man who pointed a gun at another man in a bar early Sunday morning.
Chief Chris Hughes said officers responded to a reported disturbance between two men in a bar on the 1100 block of 1st Center Avenue around 1:45 a.m.
Witnesses told police during one man pointed a handgun at the other during the disturbance. He then left the bar.
The department's investigation learned the man with the gun had given it to another person after leaving and were able to recover the firearm in the City of Beloit.
Hughes reported Clayton Schultz, 22, of Beloit, was arrested Wednesday and booked in the Green County Sheriff’s Jail on charges of second-degree recklessly endangering safety, carrying a concealed weapon without a permit and disorderly conduct.
According to Hughes, the cause of the disturbance was not known, but he said alcohol was a contributing factor.
No one was injured in the incident.