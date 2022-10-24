Brodhead police recover car blocks away from where it was stolen

BRODHEAD (WKOW) — Brodhead police recovered a car Sunday morning that was stolen from just over a mile and a half away.
Brodhead Chief of Police, Chris Hughes, said officers responded to the intersection of E. 9th Avenue and 13th Street at about 4:15 a.m. to a report of "occupants from 2 different vehicles throwing items from the one vehicle into the street and then left the area."
Hughes said police traced the items thrown from the car back to a home in the 1000 block of East 9th Avenue. The resident of that home told police the items were in their car that was missing from the driveway.
Just after 6 a.m., Hughes said police responded to a called at a residence in the 1600 block of 19th Street about a car that crashed into a garden. Officers were able to identify it as the same car stolen from 1000 block E 9th Avenue, just blocks away.
Hughes reported the car owner had the key, but it was unlocked. He said significant damage was done to the interior.
Hughes said the investigation is on-going. Anyone with information or video of the incident should call the Brodhead Police Department at 608-897-2112 or Green County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-7463.