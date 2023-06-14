 Skip to main content
Brodhead pool shut down Wednesday after boy found unresponsive

BRODHEAD (WKOW) – A boy was taken to the hospital after being found unresponsive at the Brodhead Pool.

According to Brodhead Police, officers were called to the pool just after 2:00 p.m. after receiving a call that an unresponsive boy was in the pool.

Pool staff quickly removed the boy from the water and immediately provided care until first responders arrived.

As of Wednesday evening, there was no update on the boy's condition.

The pool was closed for the rest of Wednesday, but will resume normal operations Thursday morning, according to a Facebook post.

