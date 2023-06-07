 Skip to main content
...ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ACROSS SOUTH CENTRAL WISCONSIN
TODAY...

A combination of breezy northeast winds, very low humidity, and
dry grasses will result in elevated fire weather conditions across
south central Wisconsin today. The fire risk will be highest in
those locations that did not see any rainfall on Tuesday.

Fires that start in these weather conditions can spread rapidly
and quickly escape control. Any open burning should be done with
extreme caution, or postponed to a different day.

Brodhead woman arrested for 5th OWI after crashing into mailbox

  • Updated
  • 0
Rock County Sheriff's Badge.jpg

TOWN OF AVON, Wis. (WKOW) — The Rock County Sheriff's Office arrested a Brodhead woman was arrested for her fifth OWI Tuesday. 

Sergeant Peter Falk said deputies were told a vehicle was heading west on HWY 81 by S. Nelson Road with two flat tires around 6:30 p.m.

Falk said the vehicle was said to be driving "all over" the road before it stopped in the middle of the road. The vehicle then continued, hitting a mailbox.

A responding deputy identified the driver as Kimberly Love, 56, of Brodhead. Falk said Love showed signs of impairment, and she was arrested for operating while intoxicated.

Fell said Love has four prior OWI convictions — three in Wisconsin and one in Indiana.

Love is being held at the Rock County Jail pending her initial court appearance.

