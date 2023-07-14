Brookfield man faces homicide charges after fight over tattoos

WAUKESHA, Wis. (WKOW) – A Brookfield man accused of punching another man over his tattoos last month is now facing homicide charges.
Kevin Sehmer appeared in court Thursday, after the victim, Josh Davis, 30 of Hartland died Wednesday.
Prosecutors say surveillance video shows Davis walking away when the punch to the face was thrown, in a dispute over tattoos.
According to our Milwaukee station, Davies fractured his skull on the pavement and died a month later.
“This man has an anger management issue to the max,” said Patti Pearson, Josh Davies' mother. “You can't put a person like this on the street with that kind of lack of control. At a small-town event like Hartland, for this to happen it's just totally unacceptable.”
The court commissioner raised Sehmer’s bail to $100,000 and he was taken into custody.