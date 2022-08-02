Brookfield student wins DNR sticker design contest

MADISON (WKOW) — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced Tuesday that a Brookfield East High School senior won the 2023 Wisconsin State Park and Forest vehicle admission sticker design contest.
The winner is Brooke Salomone, whose design beat out over 250 other entries. It features a compass with different recreational themes available throughout Wisconsin’s state park system.
“Brooke’s creative design incorporates wildlife, recreation, water and open space, all of which are elements of the Wisconsin State Park System from north to south, east to west and everywhere in between,” said Steve Schmelzer, Wisconsin State Park System Director.
Salomone will receive an engraved plaque and a 2023 annual vehicle admission sticker when it becomes available in December.
Now in its 32nd year, the annual DNR-sponsored design contest is open to artwork submissions from high school-age students attending Wisconsin's public, private or parochial schools or home-schools.
The second place winner is Evan Saunders, of Waupaca High School, whose entry featured a bicycle in the woods. The third place winner is Yushan Zeng of South Milwaukee High School whose entry featured a parent and baby fox.
The 2024 sticker design contest is now open for students until April 30, 2023.