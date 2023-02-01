Brown Co. authorities say missing teen was found dead

WRIGHTSTOWN (WKOW) — A Brown County teen who was reported missing Sunday was found dead, according to the Brown County Sheriff's Office.

Officials announced Wednesday that Daniela Valazquez, 17, was found dead and they canceled the missing endangered person alert.

27 News' Green Bay affiliate WBAY reports authorities believe she died of hypothermia and call her death a "tragic accident."

WBAY reports a state trooper found her vehicle in a ditch on Black Road south of HWY 96 on Sunday afternoon. Her keys and wallet were inside the car, with her phone and shoes lying outside.

Officials searched more than 37 acres with K-9s, ATVs, and drones, eventually finding her body a quarter-mile from the car on Tuesday, according to WBAY.

Although the sheriff’s office doesn't suspect foul play, the agency is looking for anyone who has security cameras or doorbell cameras in that area or information that might help piece together Daniela plans that night.

If you have information, contact the Brown County Sheriff’s Office at 920-391-7450.