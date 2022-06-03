Brown County asks public to be on the lookout for armed and dangerous suspect

BROWN COUNTY (WKOW) — The Brown County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for a man they say is armed and dangerous.
The sheriff's office is looking for Christopher Charles Jackson, 35, and state a nationwide arrest warrant has been issued for him.
Jackson is described as a Black man with brown eyes and black hair. He weighs 240 pounds and stands 6'1".
If you see Jackson, do not approach him and call 911 immediately. Jackson is considered armed and dangerous, and "knowingly evading apprehension following the most recent crime."
Jackson's most recent crime, according to online court records, includes four counts sexual assault using a dangerous weapon, false imprisonment and aggravated battery. He has been formally charged but has not appeared in court on the charges.
Jackson was last seen in a 2013 black four-door Ford Fusion with Wisconsin license plate AJG5000. He is an over-the-road truck driver.
Anyone with information on Jackson's whereabouts should contact the Brown County Sheriff's Office at 920-448-6187 or the Green Bay Area Crime Stoppers at 920-432-STOP (7867).