Bruce Company hosts enchanting Make-A-Wish event

MIDDLETON, Wis. (WKOW) -- Magic came to Middleton on Sunday as the community held a very special event: a Make-A-Wish fundraiser at the Bruce Company Garden Center.
The Bruce Company partnered with the Make-A-Wish Foundation of Wisconsin to create an event dedicated to granting the wish of Samuel, a courageous 7-year-old boy living with cancer.
Samuel is an adventurous young boy who likes spending time at the cabin, fishing, swimming, riding his bike and scooter, playing games, and being with his friends.
For his next adventure, Samuel wishes to visit Hawaii next winter and swim with the dolphins.
Families and friends were invited to the Bruce Company nursery and atrium to help make his wish become a reality. The exciting day consisted of fun kids activities, face painting, treats, prizes, carnival games, outdoor bowling and a touch of magic.
To make it all happen, volunteers from "A Moment of Magic Foundation" journeyed in from a faraway land to spend the day with Samuel and the community.
Guests were able to meet their favorite princesses and join them for social wellness activities. Even a few superheroes flew in, including Captain America, Samuel's favorite.
But the princesses and superheroes at the Bruce Company played an especially big role in putting the day together. Tom Raemisch, the Vice President of Sales and Marketing at the Bruce Company, discussed the goals of the fundraising event.
"We're just trying to put a smile on his face, bring a little sunshine, ... and get him and his family to Hawaii," he said.
To reach these goals, the proceeds from every ticket purchase and donation will go directly towards fulfilling Samuel's dream.
Those who were not able to attend the event can still help Samuel and his family get to Hawaii by donating on the fundraising webpage. Raemisch said they will be raising funds all year.
Raemisch said Sunday evening organizers raised more than $7,000 Sunday.
As the event came to a successful end, Captain America shared with us that his wish came true as well; he got to meet Superhero Samuel.