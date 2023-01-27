'Brutality has no place in policing': Dane Co. Sheriff speaks ahead of Tyre Nichols police footage

MADISON (WKOW) -- Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barret issued a statement Friday ahead of the release of police footage surrounding Tyre Nichols' death.

Barret said he's "personally devastated by the lack of human decency" displayed by the five former officers charged with the murder of Tyre Nichols.

He called the officers' actions heinous, saying "brutality has no place in policing" in America.

Barrett also commended the Memphis Police Department and the county district attorney for their "swift and appropriate response" to Nichols' death.

He said, as sheriff, he will continue to work toward "compassionate and trusted relationships" between officers and the people they are "sworn to protect and serve."

"My prayers are with the family as they work to heal from this unimaginable grief," Barrett said in the statement.

Dane County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Elise Schaffer said the office supports the right for peaceful protest.

Madison Police Department Chief Shon Barnes shared similar sentiments in a statement made Friday morning.