'Bryan Strong': Benefit held for Stoughton business owner battling cancer

STOUGHTON (WKOW) — Crowds in Stoughton rallied around beloved business owner Brian Huston Sunday.
“You can feel the love that people have for Brian and his family in this room and the support that they have for them,” Kristen Vogt, a family friend who helped organize Sunday’s benefit for Huston, said. “They have their back just like he has ours.”
Huston, who own car repair shop Independent PDR, was recently diagnosed with Stage IV Melanoma. He got the diagnosis after having a stroke at the beginning of the year as a result of tumors in his brain. He had surgery to remove one of the tumors, but recently, more were discovered. So, he has a ways to go on his journey to remission.
Now, the community is stepping up to help Hutson and his family. Sunday’s benefit included everything from photo package sessions, to margarita making kits, to a car detailing package. Many also wore "Bryan Strong" t-shirts, sweatshirts and bracelets, which were for sale.
“I love them. I love their family. They've done a lot for us over the years and I just want to give back and help them out,” Vogt said.
A GoFundMe has been created to help Huston and his family during this difficult time.
“We want to help him out that way, so he can focus on getting better,” Vogt said.
Sunday's benefit also aimed to raise awareness about Melanoma.