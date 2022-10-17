'Buckle Up, Phone Down': Distracted driving deaths on the rise in Wisconsin

MADISON (WKOW) -- Distracted crash deaths are climbing in Wisconsin, and the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) reports that this is because drivers are distracted and not buckling up every time they get on the road.
WisDOT reports that 26 people died in distracted driving crash deaths in 2019. In 2021, this number climbed to 40 deaths, nearly a 54% increase over two years. And WisDOT states that over half of those killed in crashes involved someone unbelted.
In 2022 so far, WisDOT reports that 31 people have died in distracted driving crashes and over 3,000 have been injured. Two-thirds of the people injured weren't wearing seatbelts, according to WisDOT.
It doesn't help that the number of people buckling up each time they get in the car has decreased by 2% since 2019, according to WisDOT. Currently, Wisconsin sits below the national average rate of drivers who wear a seat belt (90.4%) at 88.1%.
All of these are reasons that October 17 is Buckle Up, Phone Down Day.
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is encouraging everyone to buckle up when they get in the car and to set their phones down, because one mistake, one day without wearing a seatbelt is "all it takes to change a life forever," WisDOT said in a release.
WisDOT is asking Wisconsin drivers to help reduce the deaths on our roads by reminding them of the following:
- Buckle up every time and to remind friends and family to do the same
- Do not text while driving. It is illegal to text while driving in Wisconsin.
- Do not use a phone while driving in a work zone or emergency response area. Using a handheld phone is banned in these areas.
You can share the cause by using the #BuckleUpPhoneDown and by taking the pledge to save lives on WisDOT's website.