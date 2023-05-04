Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer dismissed

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- The Milwaukee Bucks parted ways with head coach Mike Budenholzer Thursday.
BREAKING: The Milwaukee Bucks dismissed coach Mike Budenholzer, sources tell ESPN. Budenholzer is out after the East’s top-seed suffered a first-round loss to the Miami Heat. pic.twitter.com/wQp0Zk3lxi— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 4, 2023
The dismissal comes after the Bucks lost the first round of the NBA Playoffs, entering the post-season as the top-seed in the Eastern Conference.
“The decision to make this change was very difficult,” Bucks general manager Jon Horst said. “We are grateful for the culture of winning and leadership that Bud helped create in Milwaukee.
“This is an opportunity for us to refocus and reenergize our efforts as we continue building toward our next championship season.”
Budenholzer became the Bucks' head coach in 2018. In 2021, he led the team to its first NBA championship since 1971.
This is a developing story.