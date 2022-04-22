Bucks cruise past Bulls to take 2-1 series lead

CHICAGO (WKOW) -- The Milwaukee Bucks used a huge first half to take control of Game 3 of their playoff series against the Chicago Bulls. Milwaukee cruised in for the 111-81 victory to take a 2-1 series lead.
Bobby Portis earned the start in place of the injured Khris Middleton. Portis responded with 18 points and 16 rebounds. Grayson Allen provided a huge spark off of the bench. He led the Bucks with 22 points. Giannis Antetokounmpo added 18 points and nine assists. Jrue Holiday added 16 points.
The Bucks and Bulls will meet again in Chicago for Game 4 on Sunday at noon. That game will air on ABC.