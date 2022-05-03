Bucks fall to Celtics in Game Two

BOSTON (WKOW) -- The Boston Celtics led from start to finish as they coasted past the Milwaukee Bucks 109-86 in Game Two of their playoff series. The series is now tied 1-1.
Boston was connecting from deep all game. The Celtics hit 20-of-43 three-pointers (46.5%). Jaylen Brown led Boston with 30 points. Jayson Tatum added 29 points.
The Bucks only hit 3-of-18 from deep. Giannis Antetokounmpo was the leading scorer for Milwaukee with 28 points. Jrue Holiday added 19.
The series now shifts to Milwaukee. Game Three will be Saturday at Fiserv Forum at 2:30 p.m. The game will air on ABC.