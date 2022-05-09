Bucks forward Bobby Portis pays for single moms in his hometown to get free manicures, pedicures

LITTLE ROCK, AR (WKOW) -- Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis is known for his energy on the court and his generosity off it. He took some time during the busy playoff schedule to show some love to moms.
On Sunday, on Mother's Day, Portis paid for around 50 single mothers to get manicures and pedicures at a salon in his hometown of Little Rock, Arkansas.
"You know, me having a single mom growing up, being able to help others, it just brightens up my day," Portis said.
It is part of his foundation's mission to support single mothers.