Bucks playing two preseason games in Abu Dhabi

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) — The Milwaukee Bucks are set to play two preseason games in Abu Dhabi, the NBA announced Tuesday.
They'll play on Thursday, Oct. 8 and Saturday, Oct. 10 against the Atlanta Hawks at Etihad Arena as part of the NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2022 — the league's first games in the UAE and Arabian Gulf.
“We are honored to have been selected to participate in the NBA’s first games in the United Arab Emirates,” said Milwaukee Bucks and Fiserv Forum President Peter Feigin. “As the NBA continues to expand globally, we look forward to visiting Abu Dhabi and furthering the league’s goals of inspiring people through basketball. We will be proud to represent our city, our state and Bucks fans worldwide this October.”
It's the second time in three years the Gucks travel outside of the U.S. and Canada. In 2020, they played their first regular season game in Paris.