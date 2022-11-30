Bucks star gives away winter gear to kids

MILWAUKEE (WISN) -- One member of the Milwaukee Bucks is getting into the giving spirit.
Khris Middleton kicked off his "12 Days of Khrismas" Tuesday by giving back to Milwaukee public school students. Middleton partnered with United Healthcare, and with the help of a $20,000 donation, they were able to buy hundreds of coats, hats, scarves and gloves for students at Lancaster Elementary in Milwaukee.
"We all try to be as great as we can. We aren't just basketball players. We see our community, we see different ways we can help and different ways we can be apart of it. I think this is a simple to do that with a school drive," Middleton told WISN-TV.