...Critical Fire Weather Conditions Today...

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM
CDT THIS EVENING FOR HOT, BREEZY, AND DRY CONDITIONS...

The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a
Red Flag Warning for portions of southwest and central Wisconsin,
which is in effect from 1 PM this afternoon to 7 PM CDT this
evening. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.

* AFFECTED AREA...Marquette, Green Lake, Sauk, Columbia, Iowa,
Dane, Lafayette and Green.

* TIMING...Sunday afternoon and early evening.

* WINDS...Southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 23 percent.

* TEMPERATURES...Up to 98.

* IMPACTS...The expected weather conditions on Sunday afternoon
will be conducive to the rapid growth and spread of outdoor
fires.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

&&

Bucky joins up with Milwaukee bobblehead museum in 'Jump Around' bobbleheads

MADISON (WKOW) -- Bucky's very familiar with jumping around, but now he bobbles around too.

Bucky's made his way to the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum as an officially licensed, limited-edition bobblehead.

The Wisconsin Badgers Bucky Badger Jump Around Bobblehead bobbles from his head to his toes in honor of the university's famous tradition that shakes Camp Randall every home game.

Each bobbleheads serialized up to 2,023, so there's a chance to get your favorite number.

The bobblehead can be ordered online for $40 with $8 flat-rate shipping per order.