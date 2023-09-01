Bucky joins up with Milwaukee bobblehead museum in 'Jump Around' bobbleheads

MADISON (WKOW) -- Bucky's very familiar with jumping around, but now he bobbles around too.

Bucky's made his way to the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum as an officially licensed, limited-edition bobblehead.

The Wisconsin Badgers Bucky Badger Jump Around Bobblehead bobbles from his head to his toes in honor of the university's famous tradition that shakes Camp Randall every home game.

Each bobbleheads serialized up to 2,023, so there's a chance to get your favorite number.

The bobblehead can be ordered online for $40 with $8 flat-rate shipping per order.