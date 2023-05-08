'Bucky on Parade' gives locals, visitors chance to explore Madison area

MADISON (WKOW) — Madison visitors and locals can once again partake in "Bucky on Parade" and see what makes the city great.
Bucky on Parade started five years ago as a way to get people to engage with the city by encouraging them to go around Madison and see six-foot-tall Bucky Badger statues decorated by Wisconsin artists. The statues were auctioned off at the end of the event, with proceeds going toward several charities.
This year's parade features 29 of the 85 original Bucky statues, which can all be found in the greater Madison area.
Destination Madison President & CEO Ellie Westman Chin said Bucky on Parade is a great way to get people to see what Dane County has to offer.
"As National Travel and Tourism Week kicks off, we knew this was the perfect time for us to give locals and visitors the opportunity to experience this incredible project once again,” Chin said.
The tour's made easy with the Bucky on Parade web-app, which is available through September 15.
People can even sign up on the app to win prizes.