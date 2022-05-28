Budweiser Clydesdales deliver joy at Brat Fest

MADISON (WKOW) -- Brat Fest entered its second day Saturday with even more food and fun.
One of the highlights was a performance by the Budweiser Clydesdales.
The horses returned this year after two years off and many were excited to see and take pictures of them in their full attire.
Lauren Lambeth, one of the handlers, said this year's team ranges in age from two to 16 years old.
"Our lead team is Sparky and Cash. Sparky is 16 years old," Lambeth said. "Sparky does not act his age. He absolutely loves his job. We've tried to leave him home a couple times and he will not have it, so we are out here with our whole team."
The Clydesdales will perform again on Sunday at 4:30 p.m.
Sunday marks the final day of Brat Fest.
This year is the festival's 40th anniversary.