Builders break ground on new downtown Madison hotel

MADISON (WKOW) -- A new hotel project has broken ground in the heart of the East Capitol District near downtown Madison.
North Central Group celebrated the groundbreaking of the Moxy Madison this week. It's part of the Marriott Bonvoy's portfolio of 30 brands.
Officials say the hotels are designed to enable guests to save on space and splurge on experiences, while also providing a playful and spirited vibe.
The hotel would also feature a rooftop bar and restaurant with a view of Lake Monona.
"The Moxy Madison will bring a new experience for guests looking to stay somewhere unlike the typical boutique hotel," said Any Inman, the Vice President of Redevelopment for NCG. "This hotel is the perfect addition to the redevelopment of Capitol East District, allowing guests to venture into a lively area full of unique experiences.
It's located near the Sylvee and Breese Stevens Field. It's also adjacent to the Spark Building.