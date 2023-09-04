Building Trades Council hopes to carry on legacy

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Building Trades Council of South Central Wisconsin utilized Monday's LaborFest celebration as a platform to reach the workforce, and carry on a legacy.
Executive Director, Jac Weitzel, says part of this legacy is setting a standard for the construction industry--whether they are union or not.
"I just think history is so important to help us," Weitzel said. "Being able to learn from my mentors and the people that came before me, and to just really carry on what it means to be a union member in Wisconsin."
Weitzel said another goal is for workers to have access to not just a living wage, but a thriving wage.
Weitzel is only 28 years old. The inspiration behind becoming a representative for union workers comes from Weitzel's own experience.
"Once I joined the union, it was just a huge weight lifted off my shoulders," Weitzel said. "I was going to be able to pay my student loans, have insurance and retire some day."
Weitzel said the thought of retiring before joining a union job was unthinkable.
The South Central Federation of Labor (SCFL) hosted LaborFest this year at the Madison Labor Temple Grounds. SCFL President Kevin Gundlach spoke on the importance of carrying on legacy as well.
It is important for the next generation of workers to know their labor history and how those before them fought for better working conditions, but it's also important for them to do the same, according to Gundlach.
For information on LaborFest or SCFL, visit online. To find out more about the Building Trades Council of South Central Wisconsin, visit them online.