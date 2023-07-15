'Built to be a solution': Crowds celebrate grand opening of McKenzie Regional Workforce Center

FITCHBURG, Wis. (WKOW) -- Crowds dressed in their best white attire for the Boys and Girls Club of Dane County’s "White Party" Saturday night.
The party celebrated the grand opening of the organization's new McKenzie Regional Workforce Center in Fitchburg.
Alan Branch, Vice President of Workforce Development for the Boys and Girls Club of Dane County, said the center will be used to help young people enter the workforce, specifically, in trades.
"It's projected by 2024 there is going to be a need for two million trade workers in our country," Branch said. "Just here in Dane County and in the surrounding area, we have 10,000 jobs in construction and trades available right now that aren't being filled. The McKenzie Regional Workforce Center is built to be a solution."
Branch said the services will be free for young people starting early on.
"We're not going to wait till kids get into 10th and 11th grade and try to sell them on being a carpenter or a plumber," he said. "When you're playing with dump trucks at four and five years old, we're gonna get them at four and five years old and help them to understand playing with the dump truck is more than just playing. It can be a life changing career."
Branch hopes the facility will inspire, teach and set the next generation up for success.
"This is going to be a state of art facility for our kids," he said. "We want them to feel that being in the trades isn't a second tier. We want them to feel like they're in a collegelike environment, and that's why we built it this way."
Branch said the project has been in the works for eight years and wouldn’t have been possible without sponsors, donors and volunteers. That being said, he said the work isn’t done.
"We've raised $30 million, which is phenomenal. Thank you to the community," he said. "But, to achieve our goal and to do everything that we want to do to make sure these kids are successful in our program and find, you know, family sustaining jobs, wages and great careers, there's a lot more we need to do."
If you are interested in donating to or volunteering with the McKenzie Regional Workforce Center, you can do so here.