Bullet breaks apartment window, shattered glass hurts person inside

MADISON (WKOW) — Madison police are investigating after a bullet went through a north side apartment window, causing shattered glass to hurt someone inside.
Madison Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said the incident happened around 4:30 a.m. Thursday on Brentwood Parkway.
An adult was hurt by the broken glass. Two additional adults and a child were also home at the time of the shooting, but they were not hurt.
Fryer said multiple people reported hearing someone firing several rounds.
She said police found shell casings on Monterey Drive and eight bullet holes in an unoccupied car.
No arrests have been made, and an investigation into the incident is ongoing.