Bullet goes through 3 occupied Fitchburg apartments

FITCHBURG, Wis. (WKOW) — A bullet went through three occupied apartments Tuesday evening, according to the Fitchburg Police Department.
Lt. Edward Hartwick said multiple peopled called and reported hearing a loud "pop" in the area of Leopold Way and Post Road around 9:20 p.m.
Hartwick said responding officers didn't immediately find any evidence that shots had been fired.
When officers returned the following morning, they found that a single bullet had gone through three separate apartments. Officers spoke to the apartments' residents and learned they had all been home at the time of the shooting.
No one was hurt.
Hartwick said the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information should contact the Fitchburg Police Department at 608-270-4300. Anonymous tips can be shared with Madison Area Crime Stoppers by calling 608-266-6014 or by visiting P3Tips.com.