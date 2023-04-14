Bullet hits car window while woman got gas at Madison BP

MADISON (WKOW) — A woman filling up her vehicle at a gas station on Madison's west side had a stray bullet hit her back window Thursday night.
Madison Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said officers were dispatched to the BP in the area of Britta Parkway and Helene Parkway around 10:30 p.m.
Fryer said more than 10 people called to report hearing shots fired around the Dunn Marsh neighborhood, including an off-duty sergeant.
Officers found shell casings in the green space between Britta Drive and Britta Parkway.
No one was hurt, and no arrests have been made at this time.
Fryer said officers spent Thursday night canvassing the neighborhood and reviewing digital evidence.
Anyone with information about the incident should call the Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or submit a tip online at p3tips.com.