...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern
Columbia, central Dane and northwestern Dodge Counties through 1100
AM CDT...

At 1016 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from near Poynette to near Black Earth to near Mount
Horeb. Movement was northeast at 45 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and nickel size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

Locations impacted include...
Madison, Sun Prairie, Fitchburg, Middleton, Beaver Dam, Waunakee,
Verona, Monona, Mount Horeb, Windsor, Columbus, Marshall, Deforest,
Cottage Grove, Cross Plains, Lodi, Fall River, Mazomanie, Shorewood
Hills, and Black Earth.

This includes the following highways...
Interstate 39/90/94 between mile markers 119 and 137.
U.S. Highway 18 between mile markers 64 and 78, and between mile
markers 81 and 84.
U.S. Highway 12 between mile markers 249 and 266.
U.S. Highway 151 between mile markers 98 and 128.
Interstate 39/90 between mile markers 138 and 141.
Interstate 94 between mile markers 241 and 250.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

Bullets found lodged in Madison apartment Sunday

MADISON POLICE SQUAD CAR

MADISON (WKOW) — Madison police found two bullets lodged inside an apartment on the city's southwest side on Sunday. 

MPD spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said the several people heard gunshots around 5:30 p.m. Sunday, and officers were sent to Coho Street near Pike Drive. 

Officers found shell casings in the street and two rounds lodged into an apartment with a woman and child inside, neither of whom were hurt. 

No arrests have been made. 

Anyone with information about the gunshots should contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or online at p3tips

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wkow.com

