Bullets found lodged in Madison apartment Sunday

Weather Alert

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Columbia, central Dane and northwestern Dodge Counties through 1100 AM CDT... At 1016 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Poynette to near Black Earth to near Mount Horeb. Movement was northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Madison, Sun Prairie, Fitchburg, Middleton, Beaver Dam, Waunakee, Verona, Monona, Mount Horeb, Windsor, Columbus, Marshall, Deforest, Cottage Grove, Cross Plains, Lodi, Fall River, Mazomanie, Shorewood Hills, and Black Earth. This includes the following highways... Interstate 39/90/94 between mile markers 119 and 137. U.S. Highway 18 between mile markers 64 and 78, and between mile markers 81 and 84. U.S. Highway 12 between mile markers 249 and 266. U.S. Highway 151 between mile markers 98 and 128. Interstate 39/90 between mile markers 138 and 141. Interstate 94 between mile markers 241 and 250. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN; MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH