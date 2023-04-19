Bullets found lodged in Madison apartment Sunday

MADISON (WKOW) — Madison police found two bullets lodged inside an apartment on the city's southwest side on Sunday.
MPD spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said the several people heard gunshots around 5:30 p.m. Sunday, and officers were sent to Coho Street near Pike Drive.
Officers found shell casings in the street and two rounds lodged into an apartment with a woman and child inside, neither of whom were hurt.
No arrests have been made.
Anyone with information about the gunshots should contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or online at p3tips.