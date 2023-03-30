Bullets hit doors on two buildings on Madison's southwest side

MADISON (WKOW) -- Police say bullets hit doors from two separate buildings when shots were fired in a neighborhood on Madison's southwest side Thursday night.
Police were called to the 2300 block of Gene Parks Place around 7 p.m. Thursday.
Officers found the damaged doors and 10 shell casings in the roadway.
Police say both buildings were occupied at the time of the shooting, but no injuries were reported.
Anyone with information about this case should contact the Madison Police Department at 608-255-2345. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can reach out to Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or on the web at p3tips.com.