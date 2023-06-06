Bullets hit three Madison homes during midday shooting

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police said bullets hit three homes on Dahle St. Tuesday during a shooting just before noon.
27 News spoke with one woman who was home when a bullet went through her front window. She said, at first, she thought someone was setting off firecrackers, but then she felt debris hit her, so she dropped to the floor and called 911.
Lt. Jason Ostrenga with the Madison Police Department said authorities don't think the homes were being targeted.
"We believe it was between two vehicles that were following each other in the neighborhood, and, at one point, someone exited one of these vehicles and opened up and started shooting towards this other vehicle," he said.
Officers found more than a dozen shell casings at the scene.
The woman who spoke with 27 News said her neighbor was in bed when the shooting happened. MPD said a bullet came within inches of the person and hit the mattress.
"It's very scary," Ostrenga said. "I wish this didn't happen."
So far, police have not made any arrests, but Ostrenga said he has one message for the people responsible for the gunfire.
"Turn yourself in because we're coming," he said.
Right now, police are asking anyone who saw the shooting or who has a video camera that recorded what happened to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at (608) 266-6014 or p3tips.com.