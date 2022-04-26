 Skip to main content
Bulls star Zach LaVine enters health & safety protocols, status in doubt for Game 5 against Bucks

Zach LaVine
CHICAGO (WKOW) — The Chicago Bulls announced Tuesday star guard Zach LaVine entered the NBA's Health & Safety protocols ahead of Game 5 against the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Bucks are currently up 3-1 in the series. The Bucks would close out the series on Wednesday with a win.

Bulls head coach Billy Donovan announced that LaVine will not travel with the team on Tuesday to Milwaukee. He will continue to test before Game 5 in hopes of clearing protocols.

The Bulls could be down two starters on Wednesday. Alex Caruso left Sunday's game early with a concussion and hasn't been cleared to play Wednesday.

In the playoffs vs. the Bucks, LaVine is averaging 19.3 ppg, 5.3 rpg and 6.0 apg while shooting 42.9% overall and 37.5% on 3-pointers.

