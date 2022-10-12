Burlington homeowner recounts frightening moment she realized her home was hit by a tornado

BURLINGTON (WKOW) -- A series of powerful storms and tornadoes ripped through southeastern Wisconsin Wednesday, damaging trees homes and whatever else was in its path.
One of the things in the storm's path was Heidi Byers' home. Inside at the time were her children and mother-in-law who quickly ran to the basement when they found out tornadoes were nearby.
"I notified my mom who was actually [downstairs] already," Byers said. "And she heard a lot of the noises when she was downstairs. And when everything kind of all cleared and the sirens were done, she comes upstairs to find out that there was a tornado that went through my yard."
Byers rushed home to find her mother-in-law and kids safe, but almost every inch of her yard had downed trees and her house sustained damage, too. She says it was "like a bomb went off."
"A couple of my sky lights blew off the top of the roof just literally lifted off the hinges," Byers said. "I have water all over my dining room kind of pouring into the living room."
A couple of her fences were toppled, too, and one of her trees blocked the highway in front of her house, until her neighbors and other people in the area stepped in to help out.
"We have amazing neighbors," Byers said. "He came over and definitely helped clean up all the debris with his tractors over there. So, he's a farmer, so thank you to him. I just feel lucky."
No one was hurt from the damage, but Byers says she feels lucky that she and her family are alive.
"I'm just glad that everybody is safe," Byers said. "But I mean, it could have been a heck of a lot worse."
The National Weather Service says there were reportedly three tornadoes that touched down across southern Wisconsin Wednesday.
NWS surveyors will go out to the area on Thursday for damage reports.