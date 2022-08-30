Bus companies get creative to make up for ongoing school bus driver shortage

MADISON (WKOW) -- School districts across the country are still dealing with a bus driver shortage that ballooned during the return to school last year. However, bus companies and school districts are getting creative to solve the problem.
At Madison schools, MMSD spokesperson Tim LeMonds says they're in about the same situation they were in last year — with just 40 bus drivers for the entire district as the school year begins.
"Staff resources are thin all across every school district," LeMonds said. "[The Pandemic] really exacerbated it and made it a problem that we'd been able to navigate around previously, much harder to navigate around."
To make up for the lack of drivers, the district has consolidated routes and changed start times for school.
It's a problem that school districts across the country are facing due to bus drivers leaving their jobs.
CEO of the American Bus Association Peter Pantuso says the reason it got so much worse after the pandemic began has to do with the age of the drivers and the job market when schools were shut down.
"Many of them aged out after being home a year or more," Pantuso said. "They said, you know what, it's time to retire, it's time to get out of the business. And then you had other bus drivers who needed to make a living. They needed to feed their family. And so they found other jobs, many of them went into trucking."
MMSD currently contracts their school bus drivers through Badger Buses, a bus service run out of Madison. Co-owner John Meier says they've gotten creative to satisfy the need for drivers.
"We're actually getting the coaches school bus drivers licenses," Meier said. "So now, your coach not only coaches you, but they also drive your bus."
Meier says most coaches have been glad to step up to the task.
They're also offering the highest wages ever for bus drivers — a starting wage of $20.50 and a $5,000 signing bonus.
It's helping school districts like MMSD continue to operate, even for extracurricular activities after hours.
Ahead of the return to school on Thursday, LeMonds just asks parents for patience and understanding.
"We've seen shortages across the country," LeMonds said. "And we just ask for understanding and grace as we continue to resolve these issues and get our students to school safely."