Bus driver shortage plaguing Waukesha School District on first day of school

WAUKESHA (WKOW) --It was a chaotic start to the school year for some parents in the Waukesha School District.
They were notified just days before the first day of classes that nine bus routes were still without bus drivers.
A 10th route won't have a driver until next week and some of the others will run late.
It's all due to a staffing shortage at the bus company, First Student.
Administrators with the Waukesha School District were not available for an interview Tuesday but said in a statement to our affiliate WISN they've already worked with First Student to reduce the number of bus routes from 87 to 68 this year. They've also minimized the impact of the bus driver shortage to only five of its 22 schools.
District officials say they'll be flexible with parents if they need to drop off their students late or pick them up early.