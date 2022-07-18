Bus hits fuel pump at Cassville gas station

CASSVILLE (WKOW) -- The Grant County Sheriff's Office responded around 4:30 p.m. Friday to a crash with property damage at the BP Station in the Village of Cassville Friday.
In a press release, Grant County Sheriff Nate Dreckman said, Jason Otte, 41, of Cassville was driving a bus that was pulling a boat. He pulled it into the gas station and up to a pump, but was out of reach of the hose so he attempted to back up to reposition.
Dreckman reported while Otte repositioned the bus he hit the fuel pump causing damage to the pump and minor but functional damage to the bus.
According to the sheriff's office, there were no injuries reported.