Business leaders share hopes for proposed Amazon facility

COTTAGE GROVE (WKOW) -- There's been a lot of buzz about a proposed Amazon distribution center in Wisconsin.
The $200 million facility would be located north of I-94 along County Highway N in Cottage Grove and would employ upwards of 1,500 people.
Chris Caulum, Vice President of Commercial Brokerage for Oakbrook Corporation, a company that specializes in industrial and office commercial real estate in Madison, said he was excited to hear the facility would provide so many jobs.
"I think it would provide a tremendous amount of construction jobs and then once they're fully up and operating, a lot of jobs for material handling and deliveries and truck driving for sure," Caulum said.
The entire property would span over 3.4 million square feet with 60 loading docks, 326 trailer parking stalls and roughly 1,700 parking spaces.
The building itself would stand 93 feet tall--making it one of the biggest facilities the area has ever seen.
"Its exciting to see something that large," Caulum said. "It's going to represent a tremendous amount of economic growth here."
Village Administrator for Cottage Grove, Matt Giese, shared a statement with 27 News that said Cottage Grove could see a 20% increase to its overall property tax base directly from the new facility.
The statement added that within 10 years, the village could experience a total of a 40 to 50% increase to its overall tax base from both the new facility and other development opportunities that may open as a result.
Over time, Giese and other leaders are hopeful this would benefit Cottage Grove, Monona Grove and Sun Prairie Schools. Additionally, they hope it would benefit Madison College and Dane County as a whole.
The project has received preliminary approval by both the Village Board and Plan Commission, but continues to work its way through the approval process.
If approved, this would be Amazon's fourth distribution facility in Wisconsin.
In 2015, Amazon opened a 1.5 million square foot center in Kenosha.
In 2020, Amazon opened a 2.6 million square foot facility in Oak Creek. That same year, Amazon opened a 1.3 million square foot facility in Beloit.