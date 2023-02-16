Business owners, MPD push to make east side shopping center safer so customers return

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison East Shopping Center has been a hot spot for crime and drug-related activity, according to police, and store owners say that has been hurting their businesses recently.
It was at this shopping center that a nail salon was the target of a drug raid last summer, and business owners say problems have progressively gotten worse.
"One of my employees a couple of weeks ago was taking the oil out to the oil dumpster, and a couple guys were back there," Christine Ameigh, owner of Christine's Kitchens, said. "He asked them politely if they could move so he could do his job, and one of the guys obliged. But one wasn't too happy about it and swung on him."
Ameigh says over the past couple years, there's been an increase in trespassers, panhandlers and drug activity, and that's driving away families.
"People kind of just stopped coming to this area," Ameigh said. "And a whole different variety of people have made their way into the neighborhood."
On Wednesday, Ameigh, other business owners, city leaders and the Madison Police Department got together to discuss how to make things better and bring back business.
A couple ideas they've discussed involve bringing a farmer's market to the back of the building and maybe even a public garden.
Police are beginning to increase their patrols, too.
"We have asked the patrol officers to provide extra presence at the shopping center," MPD East District Captain Lamar Gary said. "Specifically, with the goal of trying to reduce the trespass, the drug sales and the drug use."
Ameigh says she hopes their efforts gain momentum and help give the shopping center a new reputation.
"I want my staff and myself and my neighboring business owners to feel comfortable when they're coming to work," Ameigh said. "That's the real goal."