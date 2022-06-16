Business vandalized ahead of GOP candidate campaign event in Monroe

MONROE (WKOW) — A business where a republican candidate running against Mark Pocan had an event planned was vandalized on Tuesday.
Charity Barry is running for the 2nd Congressional District and had planned an event at Vince's Pizzeria in Monroe on June 15, but the business was vandalized the night before the event.
Vandals wrote profane messages aimed at Barry and the business itself on the side of the restaurant, as well as on a nearby dollar store.
In a Facebook post, officials with the restaurant said they knew nothing about the reservation "other than it was a group of people who wanted to order food from our business." They said they don't affiliate with a political party but welcome all to the restaurant.
The vandalism didn't stop Barry from holding an event, but she moved it to an undisclosed location. She also called on Pocan to condemn "the violence and crime" in the city.
"I ask that Mark Pocan join me in calling for a thorough investigation into what happened and those responsible be brought to justice," Barry said in a statement. "I also ask that Mark Pocan calls for civility among his supporters as I have called for civility among mine."
Pocan did respond, taking to Twitter to condemn the actions taken against Barry.
No “progressive” does our cause any good with actions like this or the similar attempted Molotov cocktail at an anti-gay organization’s office in Madison. Whoever did this should be punished under the law. https://t.co/vtmkO7CZq2— Mark Pocan (@MarkPocan) June 15, 2022
Barry said the vandalism will not stop her.
"This act of weakness, this act of desperation will not stop my campaign or stay my message," Barry said. "I am running to win, and nothing is going to get in my way!"