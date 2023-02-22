 Skip to main content
Businesses and community groups close due to winter storm

MADISON (WKOW) — A winter storm is moving into southern Wisconsin Wednesday morning bringing snow, sleet and freezing rain. Because of that, some businesses and community groups are announcing closures. 

27 News has you covered with what businesses will not operate Wednesday because of the forecasted snow.

Columbia County 

ARDC Columbia County 

All Aging and Disability Resource Center of Columbia County dining centers and home-delivered meals will be closed on Wednesday 2-22-23 and Thursday 2-23-23 due to inclement weather.

Dane County 

Badger Prairie Needs Network

Badger Prairie Needs Network food pantry is closed. Guests needing emergency food assistance should call 2-1-1.

The Goodman Center 

The Goodman Center and its programs and services are closed Wednesday. 

City of Fitchburg

All City buildings will be closed to the public due to the inclement weather.

UnityPoint Health - Meriter 

All clinic locations, therapy locations, NewStart addition services and the Wellness Center will close at noon Wednesday. Perinatal services close at 1 p.m.  

First Congregational United Church of Christ

All activities canceled.

Juneau County 

Juneau Co. ADRC 

All Juneau County meal sites are closed. 

Lafayette County

Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems and our clinics in Beloit and Darlington will be offering virtual appointments only due to the weather. 

Rock County

Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems and our clinics in Beloit and Darlington will be offering virtual appointments only due to the weather. 

Janesville Little Theatre

Board Meeting 6:30 p.m. at JPAC has been canceled due to weather.

City of Beloit

Beloit has canceled the CDA meeting and Plan Commission meeting, both scheduled for Wednesday afternoon. The items on these meetings will be considered at meetings scheduled in March. 

