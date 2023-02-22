Businesses and community groups close due to winter storm

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) — A winter storm is moving into southern Wisconsin Wednesday morning bringing snow, sleet and freezing rain. Because of that, some businesses and community groups are announcing closures.
27 News has you covered with what businesses will not operate Wednesday because of the forecasted snow.
If you would like your business added to the list of closures, send an email to news@wkow.com.
Columbia County
ARDC Columbia County
All Aging and Disability Resource Center of Columbia County dining centers and home-delivered meals will be closed on Wednesday 2-22-23 and Thursday 2-23-23 due to inclement weather.
Dane County
Badger Prairie Needs Network
Badger Prairie Needs Network food pantry is closed. Guests needing emergency food assistance should call 2-1-1.
The Goodman Center
The Goodman Center and its programs and services are closed Wednesday.
City of Fitchburg
All City buildings will be closed to the public due to the inclement weather.
UnityPoint Health - Meriter
All clinic locations, therapy locations, NewStart addition services and the Wellness Center will close at noon Wednesday. Perinatal services close at 1 p.m.
First Congregational United Church of Christ
All activities canceled.
Juneau County
Juneau Co. ADRC
All Juneau County meal sites are closed.
Lafayette County
Community Health Systems
Community Health Systems and our clinics in Beloit and Darlington will be offering virtual appointments only due to the weather.
Rock County
Janesville Little Theatre
Board Meeting 6:30 p.m. at JPAC has been canceled due to weather.
City of Beloit
Beloit has canceled the CDA meeting and Plan Commission meeting, both scheduled for Wednesday afternoon. The items on these meetings will be considered at meetings scheduled in March.