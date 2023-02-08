 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH
THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8
inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of south central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From late tonight through Thursday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

Businesses announce closures ahead of winter storm

Winter trees covered in snow MGN

MADISON (WKOW) — A winter storm is set to hit the southcentral Wisconsin Wednesday night, and some businesses are already announcing closures. 

27 News has you covered with what businesses will not operate Thursday because of the forecasted wet, heavy snow.

If you would like your business added to the list of closures, send an email to news@wkow.com

Columbia County

ADRC of Columbia County

Home delivered meals and dining centers will be closed.

