Businesses announce closures ahead of winter storm

MADISON (WKOW) — A winter storm is set to hit the southcentral Wisconsin Wednesday night, and some businesses are already announcing closures.
27 News has you covered with what businesses will not operate Thursday because of the forecasted wet, heavy snow.
If you would like your business added to the list of closures, send an email to news@wkow.com.
Columbia County
ADRC of Columbia County
Home delivered meals and dining centers will be closed.