Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Wet, heavy snow expected. Snow accumulations of 3 to 6
inches with locally higher amounts possible. Lesser snow amounts
for southeast Dodge County. Winds gusting to 30 to 35 MPH.

* WHERE...Fond du Lac, Dodge, Columbia, Dane, Iowa and Lafayette
Counties.

* WHEN...From 6 AM to 6 PM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Businesses announce closures due to winter storm

Winter trees covered in snow MGN

MADISON (WKOW) — A winter storm is set to hit the southcentral Wisconsin Wednesday night, and some businesses are already announcing closures. 

27 News has you covered with what businesses will not operate Thursday because of the forecasted wet, heavy snow.

If you would like your business added to the list of closures, send an email to news@wkow.com

Columbia County

ADRC of Columbia County

Home delivered meals and dining centers will be closed.

Dane County

Camp Createability 

The training facility and full service studio is closed.

Goodman Community Center

The Goodman Center and all it’s programs and services will be closed, including preschool, 4K, afterschool, older adult program, fitness center, and food pantry.

Middleton Outreach Ministry

The food pantry, clothing center and offices are all closed.

