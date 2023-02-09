Businesses announce closures due to winter storm

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) — A winter storm is set to hit the southcentral Wisconsin Wednesday night, and some businesses are already announcing closures.
27 News has you covered with what businesses will not operate Thursday because of the forecasted wet, heavy snow.
If you would like your business added to the list of closures, send an email to news@wkow.com.
Columbia County
ADRC of Columbia County
Home delivered meals and dining centers will be closed.
Dane County
Camp Createability
The training facility and full service studio is closed.
Goodman Community Center
The Goodman Center and all it’s programs and services will be closed, including preschool, 4K, afterschool, older adult program, fitness center, and food pantry.
Middleton Outreach Ministry
The food pantry, clothing center and offices are all closed.